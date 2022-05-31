Work starting on this huge South Hall development

Work has started on Reveille, a planned 512-acre mixed-use development in South Hall.
“We are excited to have broken ground on the Reveille project,” said Paul Lange, president and CEO of Rotunda Land & Development Group, the project’s developer, in an email to The Times.
“It represents a best-in-class project for the area, one that will allow for unique connectivity between residents and new businesses in an unparalleled setting,” he said. “We look forward to being a part of the community for years to come.”
Specifically, permits allowing grading on the property have been issued. A sign with the permits is posted on the property off Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 across from Union Church Road.
Grading is allowed for a parkway inside the development and for Pod D, a 100-acre residential section of the development, according to Hall County.
Pod D is the first phase of the 1,570-home development planned at 5445 and 5601 Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 near Braselton town limits.
Reveille, approved in July 2019, also calls for 482,415 square feet in retail space, 8.4 acres in outparcel development and a 175-unit hotel. It is expected to take about six to eight years to build.
Many residents spoke against the project during the county government’s consideration of the project, with many saying they were especially concerned about the development’s impact on traffic, as Reveille would spill onto two-lane Ga. 211.
There are plans to widen Ga. 211 to four lanes from Winder Highway/Ga. 53 to Friendship Road/Ga. 347 by 2030.
Others are thrilled, including one area resident, Darrell Capps.
“We are excited about the new project, we feel as it continues it will definitely help our community,” he told The Times.
Also, the development’s planned retail “will definitely be a plus in our community,” Capps said.