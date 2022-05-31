Work starting on this huge South Hall development

Work has started on Reveille, a planned 512-acre mixed-use development in South Hall.

“We are excited to have broken ground on the Reveille project,” said Paul Lange, president and CEO of Rotunda Land & Development Group, the project’s developer, in an email to The Times.

“It represents a best-in-class project for the area, one that will allow for unique connectivity between residents and new businesses in an unparalleled setting,” he said. “We look forward to being a part of the community for years to come.”

Specifically, permits allowing grading on the property have been issued. A sign with the permits is posted on the property off Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 across from Union Church Road.