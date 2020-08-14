Work could start soon on new Kubota center in northeast Hall

Grading could start in September on the Kubota Manufacturing of America Corp.’s $85 million North America engineering and design center off Ga. 365 in northeast Hall County.



The center at 4275 Simpson Road is expected to employ about 65 people, “mostly engineers and those with technical skills,” said Phil Sutton, Kubota vice president.

The plant on 280 acres is set to open in April 2022, he said.

“The unique project calls for construction of engineering offices, workshops and testing buildings, as well as large-scale grading and development of several outdoor test courses for turf, utility vehicles, tractors and other construction and agricultural-related equipment,” stated a press release this week from Kubota announcing Gainesville-based Carroll Daniel as the contractor.

The tractor manufacturer currently employs about 3,000 people in Georgia, including manufacturing, sales, distribution and engineering.

The company’s new center, announced in 2019, is part of Gateway Village, a mixed-used development on 500-plus acres.

Brian Rochester, a Gainesville engineer representing the developer, has said the total space on the property that can be developed is 2.6 million square feet, with industrial development taking up to 2 million square feet.

Jonathan Collins, president of Capstone Property Group LLC, Gateway Village’s developer, couldn’t be reached for comment for an update on the development.