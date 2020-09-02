Why Gainesville's pedestrian bridge is closed

The first signs of work on the lot near the downtown Gainesville pedestrian bridge have shown up just days after developer Terwilliger Pappas purchased the lot on Monday, Aug. 31.
Construction fencing has been set up at the 6.8-acre lot on the southern end of the bridge over Jesse Jewell Parkway. Construction is expected to take about 22 months, and the new development, Solis Gainesville, will include 220 apartments and 10,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space.
Work began Tuesday, Sept. 1. The pedestrian bridge has been closed at both ends, and the Highlands to Islands Trail has been rerouted to accommodate construction. The bridge will reopen when Solis Gainesville is complete, according to City Manager Bryan Lackey.
Pedestrians coming from Roosevelt Square to the bridge will see signs directing them around the Brenau Downtown Center, down to the intersection of Bradford Street and Jesse Jewell and across the street.
Terwilliger Pappas will also have the option to later purchase the 4-acre former Hall County jail site at Main and Parker streets in midtown from the city of Gainesville.
Plans for that property include 180 apartments and 5,000 square feet of retail or restaurant space as the second phase of Solis Gainesville.