Why Gainesville's pedestrian bridge is closed

The first signs of work on the lot near the downtown Gainesville pedestrian bridge have shown up just days after developer Terwilliger Pappas purchased the lot on Monday, Aug. 31.

Construction fencing has been set up at the 6.8-acre lot on the southern end of the bridge over Jesse Jewell Parkway. Construction is expected to take about 22 months, and the new development, Solis Gainesville, will include 220 apartments and 10,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space.