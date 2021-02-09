Why developer says proposed self-storage development off Spout Springs Road is needed

“I think it’s something that’s needed. With all the apartments coming in, the townhomes, the subdivisions, I think it will fill up pretty quickly.”

The development, which would cover 5.6 of the property’s 34 acres, would feature seven buildings, with a 2,000-square-foot office building just off Spout Springs, according to Hall County planning documents.

The county cites property constraints at the site.

“There are multiple creeks on the property, including Lollis Creek, which run along the northern boundary. There is also a significant amount of designated flood plain, which limits the area available for development.”