Why developer says proposed self-storage development off Spout Springs Road is needed

Nearly 61,000 square feet of self-storage space, including room for boats and RVs, is being proposed off Spout Springs Road in South Hall.
“With all the rooftops around, it looks like a great site to be able to build a business like that,” said Flowery Branch’s C. Sam McGee, who is proposing the development at 7038 Spout Springs Road, on Monday, Feb. 8.
“I think it’s something that’s needed. With all the apartments coming in, the townhomes, the subdivisions, I think it will fill up pretty quickly.”
The development, which would cover 5.6 of the property’s 34 acres, would feature seven buildings, with a 2,000-square-foot office building just off Spout Springs, according to Hall County planning documents.
The county cites property constraints at the site.
“There are multiple creeks on the property, including Lollis Creek, which run along the northern boundary. There is also a significant amount of designated flood plain, which limits the area available for development.”
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Proposed rezoning for 61,000 square feet of self-storage space off Spout Springs Road in South Hall
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Also, the property lies in the path of the second phase of the Spout Springs Road widening project.
Spout Springs Road is being widened from Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle. The second phase between Union Circle and Thompson Mill Road may be years away, officials have said.
“I’ve already been doing some negotiations with the county, and we’ve decided to donate 2 ½ acres they will need to put in a detention pond and some other frontage,” McGee said.
He is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Feb. 15, with the request. He is seeking a rezoning from agricultural-residential to light industrial.
The county planning staff is recommending denial, saying that the project wouldn’t be “consistent with the Hall County Comprehensive Plan” and that the area has a “residential land use designation.”
The property is surrounded largely by subdivisions and homes. A church, Anglican Church of the Holy Trinity, is across the road.
McGee said he was surprised by the recommendation.
“I thought we were going in a very positive direction,” he said. “I’ll try to get in touch with them to see what we need to do to get them to make a positive recommendation.”
The planning board would vote on whether to recommend approval or denial to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which would have final say in a March 25 meeting.