Which cities grew the most in Hall County, according to 2020 census

The two fastest growing cities in the county — with populations greater than 5,000 — were Braselton and Flowery Branch. Data was not released on cities with populations under 5,000.

Data compiled by Redistricting Data Hub — a nonpartisan, independent project started by the Fair Representation in Redistricting Initiative — show the county had a few cities that were some of the fastest growing in the state since 2010. Braselton was the sixth fastest growing city by percentage change in population at 78%, Flowery Branch was the ninth fastest at 65% and Buford was 16th, increasing in population by 40%.