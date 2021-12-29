When Spout Springs Road widening could now get finished

The widening of Spout Springs Road now may not be completed until early 2023.
Contractor G.P.’s Enterprises of Auburn has asked for a 407-day extension past the original completion date of Dec. 31, 2021.
Delays have been due to “getting all of the utilities relocated,” said Minton O’Neal of G.P.’s.
Final utilities were relocated about Nov 1, he added.
Weather also has been cited as a factor, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The contractor’s request is still under review, involving a process with the utility claim to determine “who is at fault,” according to GDOT.
“We have to have a meeting with all the utilities on the project one by one,” according to an email from GDOT.
Daily fines of $1,869 for going past the contract deadline could be waived if the extension is approved.
Spout Springs has been a priority road project for years, with the two-lane road in South Hall basically serving as a connector between fast-growing Flowery Branch and Braselton.
Several years ago, Hall County decided to break the project into two phases. The first phase calls for widening the road to four lanes between Hog Mountain Road and Union Circle, and realigning some side streets, such as Elizabeth Lane.
The second phase, widening Spout Springs from Union Circle to Thompson Mill Road, hasn’t been funded yet.