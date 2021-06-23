When new Burger King may open in Flowery Branch

A new Burger King and Marathon gas station are expected to open in Flowery Branch around July 20, said Jeremy Crosby, construction and development manager for Jones Petroleum, which owns the property.



Construction has been underway for months on the project off Spout Springs Road at Interstate 985’s Exit 12. The site is between Spout Springs Road and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Flowery Branch Lake Lanier, off Holland Dam Road.