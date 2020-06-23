When construction will begin on development near pedestrian bridge in Gainesville

Solis Gainesville, the planned mixed-use development near the Jesse Jewell Parkway pedestrian bridge, is set to begin construction in the fall, after slight delays due to COVID-19.



Greg Power, the executive vice president for developer Terwilliger Pappas, said the schedule is about 30 to 60 days behind, although the project had not been on a strict deadline before the pandemic.

“We’re still committed to the deal, and we’re still expecting the project to go forward,” Power said.

Power said Terwilliger Pappas expects to close on the 6.8-acre property in the early fall and then begin construction. The developer, which is based in Atlanta and specializes in apartment communities and mixed-use spaces, will be buying the land from the city of Gainesville for $5 million.