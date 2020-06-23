When construction will begin on development near pedestrian bridge in Gainesville

Solis Gainesville, the planned mixed-use development near the Jesse Jewell Parkway pedestrian bridge, is set to begin construction in the fall, after slight delays due to COVID-19.
Greg Power, the executive vice president for developer Terwilliger Pappas, said the schedule is about 30 to 60 days behind, although the project had not been on a strict deadline before the pandemic.
“We’re still committed to the deal, and we’re still expecting the project to go forward,” Power said.
Power said Terwilliger Pappas expects to close on the 6.8-acre property in the early fall and then begin construction. The developer, which is based in Atlanta and specializes in apartment communities and mixed-use spaces, will be buying the land from the city of Gainesville for $5 million.
The city paid another developer $10 million for the property in 2018, with the goal of finding a new developer after previous plans for the property never came to fruition. Terwilliger Pappas was announced as the new developer in fall 2019.
Power said the design of the project has not been changed. The 6.8-acre lot along Jesse Jewell Parkway, closest to the pedestrian bridge, will house 220 apartments and 10,000 square feet of space for restaurants or retail.
Terwilliger Pappas also has plans for a second phase of Solis Gainesville on the 4-acre former Hall County Jail site at Main and Parker streets in midtown. That second phase will have 180 apartments and 5,000 square feet of retail or restaurant space. The developer will have the option to buy that land for $3.6 million within 60 days of when the last certificate of occupancy for the first phase of the project is issued, or when the first phase is done.
Gainesville paid Hall County $7.2 million for the former jail site in 2012. The jail was demolished in 2017.