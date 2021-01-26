What's that tower? Here's what's being built on Solis property in Gainesville

Work is well underway on Solis Gainesville, a mixed-use development featuring 220 apartments and 10,000 square feet of space for restaurants and retail.



Heavy machinery is grading on the 6.8-acre lot, where the concrete shell for an elevator shaft has been built.

“The project is on track and moving forward very well,” said Greg Power, executive vice president of Terwilliger Pappas, the developer.