What's that tower? Here's what's being built on Solis property in Gainesville

Work is well underway on Solis Gainesville, a mixed-use development featuring 220 apartments and 10,000 square feet of space for restaurants and retail.
Heavy machinery is grading on the 6.8-acre lot, where the concrete shell for an elevator shaft has been built.
“The project is on track and moving forward very well,” said Greg Power, executive vice president of Terwilliger Pappas, the developer.
The first apartments will be available in early 2022, with completion expected by mid-2022, Power said.
Pre-leasing for the apartments, which will average $1,500 a month, could start in fall 2021, he has said.
As for commercial tenants, “we are having great interest for restaurants and have multiple, active conversations going,” Power said. “Unfortunately I cannot disclose any more than that until we have an executed lease.”
Interested restaurants include a mix of national chains and ones with more local flavor, he said.
The development is off Jesse Jewell Parkway and Bradford Street at the pedestrian bridge which has closed as part of construction.
Terwiliger, which bought the property from the city in 2019 for $5 million, has the option to buy additional land from the city for a second phase of the project at the former Hall County Jail site, a 4-acre lot at Parker and Main streets in midtown.
The second phase would have 180 apartments and 5,000 square feet for restaurants or retail. The price tag is $3.6 million, with Terwilliger having the option within 60 days of the first phase of Solis being complete.