What's next for proposed concert venue, restaurant on Engine 209 property, and why Arts Council is concerned

The property, which currently holds Engine 209 Park and a parking lot, is off Jesse Jewell Parkway, West Academy Street, Broad Street and Maple Street.



The 15,000-square-foot concert and special event venue from B Entertainment would share the site with a 9,000-square-foot Bourbon Brothers restaurant, with a rooftop bar and an 8,000-square-foot outdoor patio area, according to city planning documents. B Entertainment plans to hold 100 to 120 ticketed shows and an additional 100 events such as weddings, conventions, sporting events and proms, per year.

Representatives from the Gainesville Arts Council have been working with both city staff and B Entertainment officials, including Mudd, since April to try to amend plans to address Arts Council concerns regarding noise, parking and traffic. The Arts Council opened its $1 million large outdoor pavilion earlier this year across the street from the proposed venue from B Entertainment.

“We think we serve different audiences and a different product,” said Chief Operating Officer Robert Mudd. “Our primary day-to-day operations is a restaurant that joins the music venue.”

R. Matt Reeves, a lawyer from Anderson, Tate and Carr, represented the Arts Council at the meeting Tuesday asking the board to either table the application for another month or pass it with 18 additional conditions. The conditions included adding noise buffers for the side facing Broad Street and potentially moving the outdoor patio and events venue so that they would not face Broad Street and the Arts Council’s venue.

Three years ago, the City of Gainesville purchased .4 acres of the 1.7-acre site from the Arts Council under threat of eminent domain to alleviate parking problems in the area, Reeves said.

B Entertainment has offered to let the Arts Council use 40 of their parking spaces 12 times a year, though this has not been added as a zoning condition yet, Reeves said. The volume of concerts could cause real traffic congestion for the area, he said.

“The Arts Council has asked a lot of questions,” Reeves said. “They have begun getting some answers … but a lot of work is needed to make sure this new development does not harm the Arts Council’s existing operations.”

Gladys Wyant, the Arts Council’s executive director, said it is crucial that some of their events, like jazz, rock or classical music concerts, do not have sound interference. She said the city should have sound and traffic studies done before the application is approved. The large patio facing the Arts Council’s property and noise from people talking is a concern, even if concerts will be indoors, she said.

“I’ve lived with this space for a number of years now, and I’ve seen a lot of things happen,” Wyant said. “Sometimes we make all these wonderful plans, but they have unintended consequences.”

Mudd said he sees opportunities to partner with the Arts Council in the future. In addition to helping with parking, Mudd said he has offered to put a noise barrier on the Arts Council’s side, though discussions on that are still ongoing. Proximity to the parking garage is a critical element of the plans, Mudd said.

At full capacity the venue and restaurant would employ 80-90 people, said Mudd, and the buildings will include red brick to align with pre-1936 downtown Gainesville architecture.

He estimated that 20% of tickets for concerts would be sold to people living outside of the Gainesville area, and that nearby restaurants and shops would see a 20% increase in sales as a result of the new venue.

If the city passes the proposal in August, Mudd said, then they could be open for business in July 2022.