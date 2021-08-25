What’s delaying these three major road and bridge projects in Hall

Three major Hall County transportation projects are being or could be delayed for varying reasons, from COVID-19 to utility issues, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Here’s a look at the projects:
Spout Springs Road widening
One of Hall’s most-anticipated projects got underway in 2019 and has a December 2021 completion date.
Contractor G.P’s Enterprises is seeking an unspecified extension of the completion date, citing utility concerns, according to GDOT.
More details weren’t available and G.P.’s couldn’t be reached for immediate comment.
Srikanth Yamala, Hall’s director of public works and public utilities, has said that staff’s estimation is the work could be delayed 6-8 months.
Crews are busy working, including paving in stretches, along the project’s $32 million route from Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle. Work also is taking place on a couple of side streets, including Elizabeth Lane, which will have a new alignment.
Athens Highway/U.S. 12 widening
For many motorists, this project may seem like it’s never-ending.
The project, which began in August 2016, had been scheduled for a 2020 completion but ended up getting delayed a year because of “significant utility” issues, officials said last year.
Now, facing an Aug. 31 deadline, contractor Pittman Construction is seeking another 260 days, or eight-plus months, taking the project well into 2022.
The contractor, which also couldn’t be reached for comment, cited numerous reasons, including “utilities, inclement weather and materials,” according to GDOT.
This $45 million project would complete the four-lane connection between Gainesville and Athens. It calls for widening U.S. 129 from Gillsville Highway/Ga. 332 in East Hall to Talmo in Jackson County.
The road is considered a vital truck/commerce route as it connects Interstate 985 and Interstate 85, especially with the Georgia Department of Transportation widening I-85 from four to six lanes between Ga. 53 and U.S. 129.
Browns Bridge replacement
This $28 million project has already passed its June 29 completion date.
Originally seeking a 50-day extension, the contractor cited COVID-19 as an issue. GDOT district spokeswoman Melodii Peoples said in an email there wasn’t an outbreak among workers, but that “staff were out for medical reasons” and that the contractor must “limit the number of staff per project to accommodate social distancing.”
Contractor Scott Bridge Co. also couldn’t be reached for comment.
The project calls for a new, nearly 1-mile bridge over the Chattahoochee River at the Hall-Forsyth County line. Also involved is the demolition of the old bridge.
“The contractor is currently dismantling the old bridge,” Peoples said. “The project is complete once that’s done.”