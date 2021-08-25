What’s delaying these three major road and bridge projects in Hall

Three major Hall County transportation projects are being or could be delayed for varying reasons, from COVID-19 to utility issues, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Here’s a look at the projects:

Spout Springs Road widening

One of Hall’s most-anticipated projects got underway in 2019 and has a December 2021 completion date.

Contractor G.P’s Enterprises is seeking an unspecified extension of the completion date, citing utility concerns, according to GDOT.

More details weren’t available and G.P.’s couldn’t be reached for immediate comment.

Srikanth Yamala, Hall’s director of public works and public utilities, has said that staff’s estimation is the work could be delayed 6-8 months.

Crews are busy working, including paving in stretches, along the project’s $32 million route from Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle. Work also is taking place on a couple of side streets, including Elizabeth Lane, which will have a new alignment.



