What’s ahead in merger between Hall and Habersham credit unions

Gainesville-based HALLCO Community Credit Union and Clarkesville-based Habersham Federal Credit Union officially merged Friday, May 1.

Branches and staffs will remain in place, according to a press release from the financial institutions, which will be renamed later.

HALLCO has branches in Gainesville, Oakwood, Flowery Branch and Cleveland. Habersham Federal Credit Union has branches in Clarkesville, Homer and Clayton.

By June 1, all Habersham Federal Credit Union branches will begin offering HALLCO services and existing HALLCO and Habersham Federal Credit Union members will be able to access all HALLCO services at each branch, according to a press release about the merger.

“Together, we can leverage our strengths and continue to build a credit union to meet the financial needs of the residents of Northeast Georgia,” said Joe Foster, president and CEO of HALLCO Community Credit Union.

On Nov. 1, accounts from both entities will be merged under the newly established credit union.

“Over the last several years, the board and management of (Habersham Federal Credit Union) have been working diligently to identify and add the products and services that our members want and need,” said Jessi Rothell, president and CEO of the credit union.

“We made the decision to partner with HALLCO with our members first in our minds,” he said. “We genuinely believe that together we can achieve more for our members than we ever could apart.”