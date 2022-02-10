What residents said at open house concerning Gainesville’s growth ‘road map’

Lynn Kearns has concerns about getting around on foot in Gainesville, but she said she would at least like to be able to “take my grandchildren from Wessell Park to Wilshire Park in a safe manner.”

“A lot of people would like to do biking, but they’re a little nervous about it because there are no safe areas,” said the Gainesville resident and Friends of the Parks board member.

Poring over maps at the Gainesville Administration Building on Thursday, Feb. 10, city residents like Kearns had their own ideas of how the city should develop, traffic and transportation, where to put housing and shops, and basically what should go where.