What residents, developer have to say as McEver Road warehouse project heads to Buford

Chicago-based CA Ventures is set to ask the Buford Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 20, to annex the 36-acre tract from agricultural-residential to light industrial to allow for the development.



The request marks the third government CA Ventures has approached in trying to get the project off the ground.

The company first sought approval from Hall County. In October 2020, the project was recommended for denial by the Hall County Planning Commission, then it was withdrawn before the Hall County Board of Commissioners could vote in November.

“We didn’t think we would win,” said Steve Rowley, a CA Ventures vice president, reflecting on that process during an arbitration panel hearing in June.

After Flowery Branch voted it down in December, CA Ventures approached Buford. Hall County filed a formal objection, leading to the arbitration panel that ruled Buford’s way on June 9.

The process has exasperated residents.

“It should be over,” said Teresa Cantrell, who lives near the proposed site. “Neighbors have spent their time and energy and poured their hearts into expressing their concerns. It should be that we can go back to life. It’s really tragic that we’re having to do this again.”

State law allows annexations as long the property in question touches city boundaries, and both Flowery Branch and Buford have adjoining city limits.

Residents, as well as Hall County in its objection, have said a warehouse doesn’t belong in a residential area. Plus, they’re concerned about traffic safety, especially with a curve that’s right on the property being eyed by CA Ventures.