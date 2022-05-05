What may open next to Walmart Neighborhood Market off Browns Bridge Road

The 8,640-square-foot business would occupy space once occupied by Family Dollar, a discount retail store. The business would operate 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and have six employees, according to the document.

“Any noise will be minimal and contained within the building so as not to interfere with the adjacent businesses,” applicant Jeff Arkema states in a narrative that’s part of planning documents.

Also at the property are a Mexican restaurant, dental office, Little Caesars Pizza, mini-warehouses and a Waffle House restaurant. The shopping center is across the street from the Hall County Government Center and near McEver Road.

“Renovations to the building will be required to the interior as well as a drive-up ramp and roll-up door at the rear of the building for vehicles being serviced,” the documents state.

Arkema is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday, May 10, seeking a special use permit to allow the business.