What may be built next to Ingles grocery store in South Hall

The Ingles Markets grocery store on Winder Highway in South Hall may be getting a self-storage neighbor.
Atlanta-based Highline Storage Partners LLC is proposing to build two buildings totaling 106,500 square feet on 3.7 acres at 4216 Winder Highway, south of Martin Road/Sloan Mill Road.
Customers would be able to access the site from Green Drive south of the property. Green Drive also leads to the Ingles.
The main, 102,000-square-foot building would contain climate-controlled units. The second 4,500-square-foot building would have 15 units with exterior doors and no climate control, according to Hall County planning documents.
The development, which would be called USA Storage Centers, is described as falling in a “community crossroads” area, which is “characterized by clustered commercial development around the intersection of prominent roads,” according to planning documents.
“The project will provide a clean, safe, secure and convenient storage solution to serve the surrounding area,” Highline states in its application.
Hall County planners recommend approval of the project, saying it is consistent with Hall’s comprehensive plan.
The planning board will make a formal recommendation of approval or denial to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which is set to hold a public hearing and vote on the matter at its June 9 meeting.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: 106,500-square-foot self-storage development off Winder Highway
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, May 2
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road