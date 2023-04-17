What may be built at this Flowery Branch intersection

Not just warehouses are springing up on Thurmon Tanner Parkway in Flowery Branch.
A gas station/convenience store is proposed at 4603 Atlanta Highway, between Flowery Branch Technical Centre and Thurmon Tanner. The property is also less than a mile from Mars Wrigley.
A tenant hasn’t been named for the 4,500-square-foot store, which would be part of a building including a 1,290-square-foot retail store and a 1,290-square-foot restaurant, according to a site plan of the project.
Flowery Branch City Council
What: Public hearing on proposed gas station off Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 and Thurmon Tanner Parkway
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20
Where: 5410 Pine St.
The plan also shows entrances to the development off Ga. 13 and Thurmon Tanner.
Other details weren’t available as of Monday, April 17. Winder lawyer Stanton Porter, representing the project, couldn’t be reached for comment.
A public hearing before Flowery Branch City Council is set for Thursday, April 20, on Porter’s request that the city allow gas pumps in front of the store facing Thurmon Tanner. City code requires that gas pumps be put behind a store to “screen” them from the street.
A vote will be taken at a later meeting.
Over the past couple of years, development along Thurmon Tanner between Ga. 13 and Phil Niekro Boulevard in Flowery Branch has been mostly warehouses, or distribution centers.
Warehouses finished or being built just north of Phil Niekro were hugely unpopular with residents when they were approved by City Council in 2021.
Earlier this year, grading took place on an 18-acre site for the Flowery Branch Business Center at 4641 Thurmon Tanner Parkway, just off Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13, across from Contract Lumber and the proposed gas station.
The site will feature a building up to 200,000 square feet that could accommodate one or two tenants, said Ben Stafford, vice president of new investments for Atlanta-based Pattillo Industrial Real Estate.