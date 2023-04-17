What may be built at this Flowery Branch intersection

Not just warehouses are springing up on Thurmon Tanner Parkway in Flowery Branch.

A gas station/convenience store is proposed at 4603 Atlanta Highway, between Flowery Branch Technical Centre and Thurmon Tanner. The property is also less than a mile from Mars Wrigley.

A tenant hasn’t been named for the 4,500-square-foot store, which would be part of a building including a 1,290-square-foot retail store and a 1,290-square-foot restaurant, according to a site plan of the project.