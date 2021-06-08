What happened with vote on controversial car wash





D. Barrett Investment Properties LLC’s project, which would be on 5.7 acres at 3654 Thompson Bridge Road, next to Lanier Village Estates, would go back before the board on June 21. The Hall County Board of Commissioners would have final say at a later date.

The car wash would be a 5,152-square-foot building. A site plan shows a three-story, 63,300-square-foot self-storage facility at the rear of the property.

“Although not currently planned or shown on the site plan, applicant requests the option and ability to construct an outdoor storage facility for boats, recreational vehicles, and similar items on the back portion of (the property),” according to Hall County planning documents.

Several residents spoke out against the proposal, citing concerns about security, noise, lighting and traffic.

Planning staff recommends approval with conditions.