This fast-food restaurant has opened off I-985’s Exit 14 in South Hall

Wendy’s restaurant has opened a new location in Oakwood.
The 2,767-square-foot restaurant featuring a covered patio with overhead lights and seating is at 4207 Martin Road near Interstate 985’s Exit 14 in South Hall. The other Wendy’s is at 3825 Mundy Mill Road.
The fast-food hamburger restaurant is off a driveway that will connect other businesses between Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 and Overbook Drive, which leads to Advenir at Flowery Branch apartments.
The Wendy’s is part of a 15-acre commercial site approved in 2019 by Oakwood City Council off Martin Road and Ga. 13.
The site, across from Martin Technology Academy, can be used for a drive-in restaurant, banks, medical offices and car washes. Hotels would be excluded on the site. Also, individual site plans, such as the gas station, would have to be approved by the City Council.
Oakwood has approved site plans showing a 3,600-square-foot convenience store/gas station with an attached 1,600-square-foot drive-thru-only restaurant at the site — both yet to be named — and a Christian Brothers Automotive car repair center, which has locations in metro Atlanta.