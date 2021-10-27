This development, if approved by Gainesville, could be one of city’s largest housing communities

What could be one of Hall County’s largest housing developments is being proposed on Gainesville’s doorstep in East Hall.

Cumming-based Caballero Holdings LLC is seeking to build “Gainesville Township,” a development comprising 2,365 homes on 1,122 acres east of I-985 between Old Cornelia Highway and Floyd and Eberhart Cemetery roads.

The development would include 1,414 single-family detached homes, 311 townhomes and 640 apartments. The homes would be 1,200 to 1,800 square feet in size and the townhomes, 1,100 to 1,400 square feet.

“The development will contain a variety of different housing types and sizes and price points for all ages,” a Gainesville planning document states.

Also planned in the development is up to 75,000 square feet of commercial space and amenities such as a clubhouse, swimming pool with separate children’s area, pickleball courts, disc golf, dog park and lighted tennis courts.

“Two points of access are proposed from Old Cornelia Highway,” the city document says.

Primary access will be from a new road serving the planned 89-acre J. Melvin Cooper Youth Sports Complex at 2490 Old Cornelia Highway.

“Development is planned to be primarily confined to the ridgelines in order to promote a greater balance with nature,” according to a Caballero Holdings document noting that some 645 acres will remain as green space.



