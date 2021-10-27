This development, if approved by Gainesville, could be one of city’s largest housing communities

What could be one of Hall County’s largest housing developments is being proposed on Gainesville’s doorstep in East Hall.
Cumming-based Caballero Holdings LLC is seeking to build “Gainesville Township,” a development comprising 2,365 homes on 1,122 acres east of I-985 between Old Cornelia Highway and Floyd and Eberhart Cemetery roads.
The development would include 1,414 single-family detached homes, 311 townhomes and 640 apartments. The homes would be 1,200 to 1,800 square feet in size and the townhomes, 1,100 to 1,400 square feet.
“The development will contain a variety of different housing types and sizes and price points for all ages,” a Gainesville planning document states.
Also planned in the development is up to 75,000 square feet of commercial space and amenities such as a clubhouse, swimming pool with separate children’s area, pickleball courts, disc golf, dog park and lighted tennis courts.
“Two points of access are proposed from Old Cornelia Highway,” the city document says.
Primary access will be from a new road serving the planned 89-acre J. Melvin Cooper Youth Sports Complex at 2490 Old Cornelia Highway.
“Development is planned to be primarily confined to the ridgelines in order to promote a greater balance with nature,” according to a Caballero Holdings document noting that some 645 acres will remain as green space.
The community’s focal point will be the Gainesville Township Central Amenity — passive parks and a trail system “designed to create a unique identity and character for the development,” the document states.
“Over 80,000 feet of jurisdictional streams bisect the property, creating natural buffers and preservation areas.”
Up to 300 single-family homes and three-fourths of townhomes “may be used for rental purposes,” the document states.
Brian Rochester of Gainesville engineering firm Rochester & Associates, representing the developer, couldn’t be reached for comment.
The property has a history of huge residential projects that never got developed, according to Matt Tate, Gainesville’s deputy director of community and economic development.
Shawshank, a development approved in 1998, featured a golf course and called for 1,954 total housing units. The development became Sussex in 2001 — no golf course but more homes (2,270) and 24,000 square feet of commercial space.
Gainesville’s largest housing development is Mundy Mill, which is between Mountain View and Mundy Mill roads near Oakwood. Mundy Mill is approved for 2,411 homes, as well as 800,000 square feet of office/commercial space.
More than 140 of the 1,122 acres for Gainesville Township is in unincorporated Hall, with Caballero seeking to annex that property into the city and establish zoning as planned unit development. Caballero also is seeking to revise the current zoning on the remaining 982 acres to allow for its development.
The proposals are set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Nov. 9.