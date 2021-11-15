The area’s newest QuikTrip store will be built at this South Hall location

A new QuikTrip gas station/convenience store is planned off Friendship Road/Ga. 347 in South Hall.
The 4,800-square-foot store will be off Exit 8 at Interstate 985 across from Frazier’s Harley-Davidson, QuikTrip spokeswoman Aisha Jefferson-Smith said.
Construction could start in spring 2022.
“QuikTrip is currently in the early planning/development stage,” Jefferson-Smith said in an email.
The store also will be next to Friendship Distribution Center, a new 78-acre office-warehouse park that extends from I-985 to North Bogan Road.
Atlanta-based Taylor & Mathis developed the warehouse park, comprising four buildings with a combined 650,000 square feet of space. Nygaard Properties Inc. of Duluth is marketing 10 acres in front of the park, including where the new QT will be located, as “excellent sites for restaurants, retail, fuel/convenience and hotel uses.”
The store will be about a mile from a QT off Lanier Islands Parkway/Ga. 347 at Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13, near the Amazon delivery station. Both stores will be in the Buford part of South Hall.
QT has been busy developing elsewhere in Hall this year, opening a store in February off Ga. 365 in northeast Hall and in January off Jesse Jewell Parkway and Queen City Parkway in Gainesville.