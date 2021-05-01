Tattoo business proposed at this Browns Bridge Road location

A tattoo and body piercing studio is proposed off Browns Bridge Road in West Hall.



James David Putnam is set to ask the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, May 3, for permission to use space in a strip mall at 5201 Browns Bridge Road for the business.

Hours would be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. The business would have three artists and one receptionist, according to a Hall County planning document.

The planning board will meet at 5:15 p.m. at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville. Its recommendation will be forwarded to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for final action at a public hearing on June 10.