This fusion restaurant is coming to the Gainesville square

A “tidal wave of flavor” will soon crash into downtown Gainesville. That’s the slogan behind Latin-Asian fusion restaurant Taqueria Tsunami, the first eatery announced inside the mixed-use Gainesville Renaissance development taking shape on the fourth side of the square.
With chef Scott Kinsey and his wife, Alexis Kinsey, at the helm, the restaurant will fill patrons’ plates with fare inspired by the Far East and south of the border, including a lineup of handcrafted tacos, bowls, salads, quesadillas and appetizers while serving margaritas and signature cocktails alongside local craft beers.
The restaurant is owned by Fork U Concepts LLC, a Marietta-based multi-brand restaurant company the Kinseys own.
Taqueria Tsunami will be the company’s 14th restaurant and seat about 140 people. Located on the Renaissance’s west end, the restaurant will also feature a patio for outdoor dining on the corner of Main and Spring streets.
According to a press release, the restaurant aims to “serve only the freshest ingredients and never sacrifice quality.”
“We take great pride in our culinary excellence and believe our unique menu and passionate service sets us apart from your typical dining experience,” Scott Kinsey said in a statement.
According to Alexis Kinsey, the couple is “actively involved” in charitable initiatives on the local level and intends to channel a portion of the restaurant’s sales to local Red Cross and disaster relief efforts.
The Kinseys bring to the table 50 years of combined restaurant experience and own and operate 13 restaurants across the state.
“The experience we have obtained in this industry has provided us an unparalleled appreciation and understanding of the restaurant business,” Alexis Kinsey said in a statement. “We are so excited to be part of the development of Gainesville and believe the addition of Taqueria Tsunami will bring a unique offering to residents and become a local favorite, amongst the other restaurants on the square.”
According to Fred Roddy, developer of the Gainesville Renaissance, Taqueria Tsunami will be complementary not only to the 60,000-square-foot building but also to the consumers in Gainesville at large.
“We have always said that we want unique and special offering in the Gainesville Renaissance building,” Roddy said in a statement. “Alexis and Scott bring just that to the square. … We believe they are just right for Gainesville Renaissance.”
The space is slated to open later this year.