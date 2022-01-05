This fusion restaurant is coming to the Gainesville square

A “tidal wave of flavor” will soon crash into downtown Gainesville. That’s the slogan behind Latin-Asian fusion restaurant Taqueria Tsunami, the first eatery announced inside the mixed-use Gainesville Renaissance development taking shape on the fourth side of the square.

With chef Scott Kinsey and his wife, Alexis Kinsey, at the helm, the restaurant will fill patrons’ plates with fare inspired by the Far East and south of the border, including a lineup of handcrafted tacos, bowls, salads, quesadillas and appetizers while serving margaritas and signature cocktails alongside local craft beers.

The restaurant is owned by Fork U Concepts LLC, a Marietta-based multi-brand restaurant company the Kinseys own.