South Hall residents give their input on Hall’s efforts to update development code

A concern over development standards is what brought Hill to a community meeting Tuesday, May 11, at the Mulberry Creek Community Center in South Hall.

The county held meetings Monday, May 10, and Tuesday in an effort to gather public input for a Unified Development Code, a document of development regulations officials hope to complete later this year.

“I approve of these efforts — putting down in black and white what you can do and what you can’t do, and you don’t get the cronyism,” Hill said.