South Hall is an industrial hot spot, and that’s causing a stir among residents

Weaver is senior vice president and principal with Colliers International, a global brokerage firm involved with the 97-acre Buford Commerce Park, which sits just north of Lanier Islands Parkway/Ga. 347.



His prediction may not sit well with residents in the McEver Road area, which has become a hotbed of industrial development. Not far from McEver are mammoth industrial parks, including one anchored by an Amazon delivery station.

Residents “are very concerned about the industrial nature of many of the new projects and not being consulted on the front end before they reach the hearing stage,” said Farley Barge, co-founder of the nearby addiction recovery center Lightway Recovery on McEver Road.

“Many of the projects don't meet their own city or county comprehensive plans,” he said. “When big corporate dollars come knocking, they scramble to accommodate them … forgetting their own constituents who place faith in them to be good stewards for the community through the election process.”

Barge became an outspoken opponent when Chicago-based CA-Ventures proposed building two warehouses totaling 400,000 square feet at 6533 McEver Road, next to his Christian-based center.