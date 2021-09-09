Sardis Road roundabout to expand to two lanes as part of larger project

Sardis Road’s roundabout is set for an expansion to two lanes as part of the ongoing Sardis Road Connector Project.

Hall County’s Board of Commissioners is expected to approve changes to the project at its meeting Thursday, Sept. 9, which will cost an additional $274,562 in SPLOST funds. SPLOST is a one-penny sales tax the county can use for capital improvements.

“When we finalized the initial design, GDOT (Georgia Department of Transportation) was on the fence for a … turbo (two-lane) roundabout,” Srikanth Yamala told county commissioners at a work session Tuesday, Sept. 7. “We have finally gotten clearance from GDOT, so the game plan is to retain the roundabout.”

Residents told county officials that they wanted to keep the roundabout if possible instead of turning it into an intersection with a traffic signal, Yamala said. The roundabout redesign will cost $152,862.

The Sardis Road Connector Project consists of widening and reconstructing several existing local roads with some new roadways between the Sardis Road and Chestatee Road intersection, extending northward to Mt. Vernon Road’s intersection with State Route 60.

The first part of the connector will involve widening Sardis Road from two to four lanes, passing Fran-Mar Drive and Chestatee Academy. Ledan Extension will become a four-lane road, going past intersections for Chimney Rock Lane and Windsor Trail. Ledan Extension would be four lanes up until its intersection with Thompson Bridge Road. The project is about 3.55 miles long.

The county is also acquiring 16 additional parcels of right of way for the project at a cost of $121,700. Initially, the project went only as far as State Route 60 at its most northern point, Yamala said, but they needed more room to taper Sardis Road Connector down from four lanes to two lanes as it merged with Mt. Vernon Road.

The project’s timeline has not changed with these design tweaks, Yamala said, so they are still expected to complete right of way acquisitions by July 2022 and complete construction by fall of 2024.



