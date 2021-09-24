Reunion subdivision expansion approved, but current residents get what they want, too





Hall County’s Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve an application from Pulte Group to build 140 homes at 7013, 7095 and 7099 Spout Springs Road but with conditions that would prevent the development from connecting to the existing Reunion subdivision. The board also knocked down the density from 144 homes to 140 and required the development to have its own amenities including pickle ball courts and a pocket park.

A few dozen residents from Reunion arrived wearing red shirts to show their opposition to the expansion. Four residents spoke in opposition during the public hearing, saying their current amenities were already overcrowded. The expansion would only add to this issue and make interior roads less safe with more traffic, without benefitting current residents, they contended.

Residents have gone as far as trying to purchase a small piece of land, currently owned by the country club, to prevent the connection to the new homes. Gary Hodges, a longtime resident in Reunion, said during the meeting that they have the land under contract and plan to close in November.

Brian Rochester of Rochester and Associates representing Pulte, said there was a chance to connect until the land was officially closed on. Pulte had the right to expand, he said, and it would not be as intense as previous plans for expansion could have been. About one third of the current homes in Reunion were built by Pulte, Rochester said.

But that became a moot point after commissioners voted to affirm the Hall County Planning Commission’s previous condition to prevent any road connection, no matter who owns the land.