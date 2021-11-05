This proposed rental community in South Hall back for a vote in Braselton

A proposed 144-cottage rental development featuring a “tiny homes” community in South Hall is set to be voted on Monday, Nov. 8, by Braselton Town Council.

The development calls for attached and detached homes ranging from 700 to 1,900 square feet in size on 27.3 acres. One section would be strictly for 18 702-square-foot homes, according to a map as part of OneStreet’s application filed with Braselton.