This proposed rental community in South Hall back for a vote in Braselton

A proposed 144-cottage rental development featuring a “tiny homes” community in South Hall is set to be voted on Monday, Nov. 8, by Braselton Town Council.
The development calls for attached and detached homes ranging from 700 to 1,900 square feet in size on 27.3 acres. One section would be strictly for 18 702-square-foot homes, according to a map as part of OneStreet’s application filed with Braselton.
The active-adult housing development would be off Thompson Mill Road, east of Spout Springs Road.
The developer, OneStreet Residential LLC, is asking Braselton to reduce the minimum house size from 750 square feet to 700 feet to allow for the smaller homes. Otherwise, OneStreet is seeking annexation and rezoning from residential and agricultural-residential to multifamily residential for the overall development.
The proposed development had been scheduled for a vote on Aug. 16 but was put off 60 days.
The developer said in a letter to the city it wanted more time “to consider and respond to the issues raised at the work session by the mayor, council and neighbors and potentially to host a neighborhood meeting.”
Town Manager Jennifer Scott said no substantive changes have been made to the proposal since Aug. 16.
Braselton Town Council
Where: Police & Municipal Court, 5040 Highway 53
What: Annexation and rezoning to allow for 144-cottage rental development
When: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8