This proposed development in Flowery Branch would overlook I-985

A 55-townhome development overlooking Interstate 985 is proposed in Flowery Branch.

The 1,800-square-foot units would be on 8 acres at 5674 and 5740 Mulberry St., next to a 327-home development off Mulberry Street approved by Flowery Branch City Council in January.

“This development would help grow the community and give Flowery Branch visibility from the interstate,” developer Chattahoochee Construction Managers says in a city document.