Proposal for townhomes at Sterling on the Lake in Flowery Branch resurfaces

A proposal for 65 townhomes on what is now commercial space at the massive Sterling on the Lake subdivision in Flowery Branch may resurface in 2022.
Sterling is asking for a change in its planned unit development zoning to allow for the townhomes to be built on nearly 8 acres off Spout Springs Road and Capitola Farm Road.
The site was graded in 2017 for commercial use.
“This is the same general proposal but a different design and layout,” said Rich Atkinson, city planner, of the new proposal.
The project initially was submitted in March and drew some comments from residents and Flowery Branch City Council members at the April 1 meeting.
A couple council members “expressed concern about the original commercial real estate listing not being successful,” according to the meeting minutes.
Chris Whittaker, vice president of operations of Newland Communities, “responded that the current economy as well as the Spout Springs Road construction has hindered the sale of the property.”
Councilwoman Amy Farah said at the time she “would still prefer waiting until the Spout Springs Road construction is finalized before making this change.”
“When Sterling on the Lake was first envisioned 15 years ago, commercial (uses) seemed to be a viable option for that corner,” Whittaker has said. “To date, there has been limited commercial interest in that area.”
The proposal was withdrawn in May before a first vote by the council.
In an email this week to The Times, Whittaker said changes were made in response to council comments, including a design change from three-story units to two-story units and all units having two-car garages.
The total number of units is unchanged, he added.
“The proposed townhome product will fill a product type that is not currently served in the Sterling on the Lake community,” according to a planning document filed with Flowery Branch.
Completion of the development is expected in 2023.
Two other commercial tracts will remain off Spout Springs and Lake Sterling Boulevard, the document states.
The new proposal, which lists at NND-Looper as the applicant, is set to go before the Flowery Branch City Council on Jan. 6.
Flowery Branch City Council
What: Rezoning for proposed 65 townhomes at Sterling on the Lake
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 6
Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.