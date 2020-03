Some Gainesville water customers will experience a service outage later this week to allow for water main improvements.



The outage is expected to last from approximately midnight Wednesday, March 11, until 5 a.m. Thursday, March 12, affecting customers on the west side of Jesse Jewell Parkway from West Avenue to Auburn Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to be careful and watch for construction workers and equipment during this time.

Compiled from city of Gainesville press release