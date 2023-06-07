Over 200 acres have been rezoned for residential development in this area just outside of Hall County

After two months of postponement, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted on a rezoning application for over 200 acres in north Forsyth.
The request to rezone 201 acres at 8830 and 8840 Jot Em Down Road to a residential district was approved by the Forsyth County Planning Commission during a public hearing on March 18. After two postponements, the Board of Commissioners discussed the application during its June 1 meeting.
The plot of land where Chestatee FC Land LLC now plans to build 183 residential lots was once considered for the site of a county wastewater treatment facility. Due to objections by the residents who live on Millwood Road, that plan was eventually voted against by the commissioners.
During the March 18 public hearing, attorney Christopher Light, who represents Chestatee FC, assured the public and the Planning Board that the property that is now proposed for that land would not have an access point from Millwood Road.
Light also highlighted a plan to have a sidewalk connect directly from the residential development to the neighboring East Forsyth High School for convenient pedestrian traffic.
An additional 4.27-acre plot was added to the original zoning request during a May 18 public hearing. During the June 1 Board of Commissioners meeting, Light explained the outcome of that addition to the Commissioners.
“To add the 4.27 acres, we technically added two lots, but then we lost two lots due to negotiations and conditions,” said Light. “So, it’s a net gain of four acres and a reduction of overall density by two tenths, from 0.91 to 0.89.”
District 4 Commissioner Cindy Mills has been accused, by some, of bringing too many high-density developments to north Forsyth. She called attention to the low density in this residential development.
“Say that again,” joked Mills. “Say that one more time what this density is.”
The residential development is planned to include approximately six different housing products with a minimum of 2,000 square feet of heated floorspace on lots with a minimum size of 30,000 square feet.
There will also be an amenities area featuring a clubhouse and a minimum of two flat courts for tennis or pickleball.
The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of approving the zoning request.
The project does not yet have a builder assigned to it.