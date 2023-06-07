Over 200 acres have been rezoned for residential development in this area just outside of Hall County

After two months of postponement, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted on a rezoning application for over 200 acres in north Forsyth.

The request to rezone 201 acres at 8830 and 8840 Jot Em Down Road to a residential district was approved by the Forsyth County Planning Commission during a public hearing on March 18. After two postponements, the Board of Commissioners discussed the application during its June 1 meeting.