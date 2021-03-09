Master plan shows how Healan’s-Head’s Mill Park could look over time

A 61-page master plan released Monday, March 8, for the 100-acre site off Whitehall Road, shows the park featuring the mill, dam and sluice gate, blacksmith shop and garage, corn crib, lone standing brick chimney, and an old barn and outhouse.

Also, the nearby 151-year-old Nancy Head Rucker home place off Whitehall and Simpson Road “will play a major role in the proposed development,” the plan says.

The mill on Whitehall Road was built by William Head about 170 years ago. It changed hands over the years until it was bought by Fred and Burnice Healan, the last private owners, in the 1960s.

The county bought the mill in 2003 and then in 2018 purchased another 96 acres around it.