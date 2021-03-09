Master plan shows how Healan’s-Head’s Mill Park could look over time

A clearer picture of the development of Healan’s-Head’s Mill Park in East Hall, which will contain the last standing grist mill in the county, has been unveiled.
A 61-page master plan released Monday, March 8, for the 100-acre site off Whitehall Road, shows the park featuring the mill, dam and sluice gate, blacksmith shop and garage, corn crib, lone standing brick chimney, and an old barn and outhouse.
Also, the nearby 151-year-old Nancy Head Rucker home place off Whitehall and Simpson Road “will play a major role in the proposed development,” the plan says.
The mill on Whitehall Road was built by William Head about 170 years ago. It changed hands over the years until it was bought by Fred and Burnice Healan, the last private owners, in the 1960s.
The county bought the mill in 2003 and then in 2018 purchased another 96 acres around it.
Hall County Parks and Leisure sees the park’s development as an effort to “preserve a historical and cultural site for future generations, develop the site to serve as an educational and recreational site for visitors, conserve greenspace and identify sustainable funding sources and opportunities,” the plan says.
The report recommends a visitor/interpretive center, facilities showcasing “cultural and historic crafts,” such as blacksmithing and woodworking, a community garden project with a focus on organic farming and heirloom crops, and a ceramics and pottery center.
“My belief is that this 100-plus-acre park … provides a valuable outdoor experience,” said Ron Huffman, senior principal for Wood Engineering and Infrastructure Solutions, who presented the plan to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
Becky Ruffner, marketing and public relations specialist for the county parks department, said in an email after the meeting that restorations have already started on the Nancy Head Rucker Home and a barn from the same period.
“Preparation for the installation of the grindstone has started in the mill,” she added. “That work will continue for now as well. Those are big projects for the site, so that is what we are focused on at this time.”
Monday’s presentation before the commission was just an informational one. No actions are expected by the board just yet, Ruffner said.
The overall project also doesn’t yet have an estimated completion date.
“We wanted to first finish the master plan for the park, then determine which steps we could reasonably take within a short time frame, such as the farmhouse restoration and the barn restoration,” Ruffner said. “We will … develop a timeline at a later date.”