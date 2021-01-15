A look inside Gainesville Civic Center as it undergoes $1.2 million renovation

Carpet is being ripped up, a stone wall is being cut through and new paint is being applied as a $1.2 million renovation goes into full swing at the Gainesville Civic Center.

The historic building at 830 Green St. is closed to the public until renovation is complete in mid-March, officials said.

The work includes adding three meeting rooms to accommodate smaller rentals or break-out sessions of larger gatherings, major video and audio upgrades, new floors, and fresh paint and lighting.