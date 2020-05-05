Long-awaited Green Street improvements get DOT’s blessing. Here’s when work could start

Green Street could get some long-awaited improvements starting in 2025, Gainesville Mayor Danny Dunagan announced at the Gainesville City Council meeting Tuesday, May 5.



In an email to the city, the Georgia Department of Transportation said the project is now officially on track, the mayor said.

City Manager Bryan Lackey credited DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry for “pushing us to the finish line” on the project.

Dunagan also praised McMurry for his efforts.

“We thought for a little while this was dead,” the mayor said.

Lackey said that with McMurry “being the former district engineer for our district, he knew the need for (the project), and perhaps this is the generation to address that with Gainesville putting up enough money … so that we will be able to cover 95% of the engineering on the project,” Lackey said.

“That’s going to be a big price tag on the engineering, because this is a big project.”

Details of the project weren’t discussed at the meeting, but Dunagan said right of way acquisition could begin in 2023.

Officials couldn’t be reached for comment after the meeting, which was streamed live on Facebook.

The DOT had been considering roundabouts on Green Street, one at Thompson Bridge Road and Riverside Drive, and another at Academy Street and E.E. Butler Parkway. The roundabouts are part of a $15 million set of improvements along Green Street, including a raised five-foot median.



