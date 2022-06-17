Logistics company looking to build massive truck terminal at this East Hall location

R+L Carriers is looking to develop 64 acres in East Hall, off the newly widened Athens Highway, for a massive truck terminal complex, according to Hall County documents.

A 176,200-square-foot terminal on 36 acres at 3307 and 3333 Athens Highway was approved in January 2022 by the Hall County Board of Commissioners, and now a neighboring 174,900-square-foot terminal on 28 acres at 3401 Athens Highway is proposed.

The sites would be between a Hall County school, Sugar Hill Academy of Talent & Career, and the Jackson County line.

The approved plans featured 262 docks, a 15,400-square-foot truck wash, a 12-bay/30,600-square-foot maintenance shop and a 5,000-square-foot administrative office, according to planning documents.



