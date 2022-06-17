Logistics company looking to build massive truck terminal at this East Hall location

Hall County Planning Commission
What: Proposed rezoning for East Hall truck terminal
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, June 20
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
R+L Carriers is looking to develop 64 acres in East Hall, off the newly widened Athens Highway, for a massive truck terminal complex, according to Hall County documents.
A 176,200-square-foot terminal on 36 acres at 3307 and 3333 Athens Highway was approved in January 2022 by the Hall County Board of Commissioners, and now a neighboring 174,900-square-foot terminal on 28 acres at 3401 Athens Highway is proposed.
The sites would be between a Hall County school, Sugar Hill Academy of Talent & Career, and the Jackson County line.
The approved plans featured 262 docks, a 15,400-square-foot truck wash, a 12-bay/30,600-square-foot maintenance shop and a 5,000-square-foot administrative office, according to planning documents.
The latest request, which is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, June 20, calls for 249 loading bays and 175 tractor, 320 trailer and 222 employee parking spaces, documents state.
In an application for the latest development, Colliers Engineering & Design notes the project’s location off Athens Highway, which was widened between Talmo and Gillsville Highway in East Hall.
The project was finished this spring, providing a four-lane connection between interstates 85 and 985 and a four-lane shot between Gainesville and Athens.
“This rezoning and development … meets the highest and best use for the property,” the firm says.
R+L Carriers, a logistics company based in Wilmington, Ohio, is the “specific user designated for the site and is currently in a due diligence period under the sales contract,” Colliers states.
Ramar Land Corp. of Wilmington is specifically seeking the project’s approval. The company is seeking a rezoning of the 28 acres from agricultural-residential to a planned industrial district.
Additional details, including how many jobs the project could create, weren’t available.
Tyler Smith, a Gainesville lawyer listed as the project’s contact, couldn’t be reached for comment.
Hall County planning staff is recommending approval of the project with conditions.
The Planning Commission will issue a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for final action at a July 28 public hearing.