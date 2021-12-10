The latest on a proposed affordable housing project in South Hall

A vote on a 40-unit apartment building off Thompson Mill Road in South Hall is set for Monday, Dec. 13, by the Braselton Town Council.
Apartments in the Peaks of Braselton — a development targeting those 55 and older —
would be in a three-story building behind the Oaks at Braselton senior living center. The 5-acre site also would feature a gazebo and community garden, and the building would include an elevator, according to planning documents.
Atlanta-based Landbridge Development is seeking rezoning from general commercial to multifamily residential for the development.
Peaks of Braselton would rely on federal housing tax credits to finance the project.
Under a tax credits program administered by the state, prospective tenants must meet certain income restrictions. However, unlike federal Section 8 housing, no rents would be government-subsidized.