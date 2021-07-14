The latest on a proposed 36-unit gated townhome complex off Limestone Parkway





Residents asked for more time as they hashed out the project with Optum Development LLC, with one speaker, Dean Davis, saying “I have a lot of questions.”

Developer Ed Maxwell said he welcomed the conversation.

“I’m not trying to develop something to ruin their lives,” he told the board.

The three-story townhomes featuring rooftop decks with mountain and Lake Lanier views will be at 1744 Cleveland Highway off Limestone Parkway across from Liberty Utilities.

Units will vary in size between 2,241 and 2,549 square feet and include two-car garages. Amenities at the nearly 8-acre site would include a pool, clubhouse and walking trails, according to Gainesville planning report. The project will be accessed from the four-lane Limestone Parkway, a main traffic artery connecting Cleveland Highway to Jesse Jewell Parkway.

“Some units will have an option to install an elevator,” project engineer James Irvin says in a letter to the Gainesville officials.

“This product doesn’t exist anywhere north of (Interstate) 285,” Maxwell told the board.

A contemporary design didn’t sit well with some residents, with one person saying “this isn’t Buckhead” and another speaker saying it didn’t fit with more traditional-style homes in the area.

“I think the project will look great where it’s at,” Maxwell said.

Optum is seeking annexation into Gainesville and zoning as planned unit development. The property, now in unincorporated Hall County, is zoned as residential and vacation cottage.

The proposal will now be heard on Aug. 10.

The planning board’s decision is only a recommendation of approval or denial and would be forwarded to Gainesville City Council, which would have final say.