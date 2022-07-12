The latest on plans for a wedding venue, film site in North Hall

A developer is withdrawing plans for a wedding venue in North Hall County after neighbors got cold feet.

“I’m not going to fight the system I guess,” said William Norris, the owner of the house Monday, July 11. “The house is a perfect wedding venue for having weddings, and they just said no. I’m just going to throw the towel in.”

Norris planned to convert a $2.8 million Lake Lanier home into an event center and potential film site, but is withdrawing his plans before the Hall County Board of Commissioners has a chance to vote on Thursday, July 14.