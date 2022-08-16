The latest on huge older-adult community planned off Lake Lanier in Gainesville

A heavily wooded, somewhat isolated Gainesville peninsula is closer to being transformed into a busy residential community for retirees and older adults.

Trees are being taken down and land is being graded off Ahaluna Drive for the first phase of The Lake Society, a 723-home Lake Lanier community marketed to aging boomers and older adults in independent and assisted living.

“Our concept is resort country-club living on the lake,” said Tad Braswell of Southwyck Homes, one of the builders.