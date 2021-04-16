This is how much more parking will be available downtown

“The structure should be completed by the end of 2022, providing ample parking on the side opposite the Main Street Parking Deck,” said Christina Santee, spokesperson for the city of Gainesville.



Currently, there are 1,780 parking spaces stretched across Gainesville’s downtown district. An ongoing focus for city officials in recent years has been identifying prime parking spots within walking distance of the city’s popular downtown spots.

“The city is always working toward meeting the needs of the community and available parking is no exception,” said Santee. “The city feels it provides residents and visitors ample parking within proximity to downtown retailers and restaurants.”

The new North Parking Deck will be the city’s third parking deck in the downtown area joining the 600-space Main Street parking deck and the Hall County parking facility.

While the city has identified the need for more parking decks, according to Santee, it isn’t the preferred choice for Gainesville shoppers and downtown drivers.