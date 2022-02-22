How Lula City Council decided on proposed septic disposal site near houses

The Lula City Council unanimously denied a request to build a septic tank disposal site in front of The Hills at Mountain View subdivision.
The request, made by S&S Septic Services, prompted a petition that garnered more than a 100 signatures.
“Having the risk of hazardous waste being disposed of incorrectly and resulting in having to wait numerous weeks for it to be cleaned up could have a detrimental (effect) on the health and well being of the people living in the neighborhood,” the petition states.
A number of residents were in attendance to oppose the request.
Patty Upchurch, a neighborhood resident who said she lives about three houses from the entrance, opposed the disposal site, worried about the smell, the potential increase in traffic caused by trucks transporting the sewage and health and environmental hazards.