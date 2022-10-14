How to hear about more than 800 homes proposed in several developments

Developments featuring more than 800 homes throughout Hall County, including new housing across from the planned sprawling Reveille multi-use project, are on the Hall County Planning Commission’s agenda Monday, Oct. 17.
Here’s a look at what’s proposed:
135 townhomes proposed across from Reveille
A 135-townhome development is proposed off Old Winder Highway and Union Circle in South Hall.
“Per the project narrative, the community at minimum will contain a cabana with restrooms, pool, parking lot, and the United States Postal Service required mailbox kiosk,” according to Hall County planning documents.
“Residents will have convenient access to commercial uses proposed” at the 491-acre Reveille, which will feature up to 1,570 homes.
Home prices weren’t available, and buildout of the development is planned for 2024.
Planning officials are recommending approval.
The planning board will make a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which will make a final decision at its Nov. 17 meeting.
360 homes would be near Gwinnett line
The 116-acre development off Friendship Road in South Hall at the Gwinnett County border would feature 209 single-family detached houses and 140 townhomes, according to Hall County planning documents.
The detached homes south of Friendship Circle would range in size from 2,000 to 2,500 square feet and the townhomes off Friendship Road/Ga. 347, 1,600 to 1,800 square feet.
The development would feature several amenities, including a swimming pool, clubhouse, dog park, and covered, open-air pavilion with workout equipment, grills and gathering places for the residents.
Nearly 29 acres of open space and common areas would be reserved for the detached homes and 14 acres for the townhomes, according to planning documents.
The development would take about three years to complete, documents state.
Price ranges in the development, which also proposes sidewalks on both sides of the street, weren’t available as of Friday, Oct. 14.
The project’s applicant, Scott Puckett Inc., is seeking to rezone the property from agricultural-residential to planned residential development.
Planning staff are recommending denial, saying the development would be too dense. The maximum density allowed is 2 units per acre, and Puckett’s request calls for 3.21 units per acre.
The planning board will make a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which will make a final decision at its Nov. 17 meeting.
320 apartments proposed in Rabbittown
The Rabbittown community in East Hall might be getting a 320-unit apartment complex.
Atlanta-based InLine Communities LLC is looking to build the development on 28 acres at 2191, 2211 and 2233 Old Cornelia Highway, off Jesse Jewell Parkway and east of Interstate 985’s Exit 24 near Rabbittown Cafe.
The development would include a clubhouse and fitness center, a pool/amenity area, as well as mulched walking trails throughout the property. About 12 acres would be kept as open space and “will be extensively landscaped,” according to Hall County planning documents.
Also, 2 acres at the corner of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Old Cornelia Highway would be reserved for commercial development.
According to the documents, one-bedroom units would be 750-900 square feet, with rents ranging from $1,300 to $1,500; two-bedroom units, 1,100-1,250 square feet, with rents ranging from $1,600 to $1,800; and three-bedroom units, 1,300-1,500 square feet, with rents ranging from $1,850 to $2,000.
“The creation of this development in this area will provide a live-work environment for future residents by providing quality new housing with lower commute times to nearby employment centers,” said Bryan Musolf, InLine manager, in a letter to county officials.
“Residents will have convenient access to downtown Gainesville and other nearby shopping and services, via Jesse Jewell Parkway. Interstate-985 is conveniently located less than a half mile from the site, providing quick access to various job centers and attractions in the greater metro area.”
The project would take about 18 months to complete, documents state.
InLine Communities is seeking to rezone the 28 acres from residential and highway business to planned residential development.
Planning staff is recommending denial of the project for several reasons, including density. At 11.42 units per acre, the development exceeds the area’s rural residential designation in the county’s comprehensive plan. The rural residential designation calls for 1 unit per acre.
The planning board will make a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which will make a final decision at its Nov. 17 meeting.
Fruit stand still proposed at busy intersection
Salomon Sancen is seeking to rezone a .89-acre lot at 2002 Memorial Park Drive, near Paul Drive, from residential to highway business. The plan is to allow property owner Bernardo Perez to put up a 600-square-foot building to sell fruit, such as watermelon and mangoes.
The site would also feature parking spaces. It sits close to a four-way stop on Memorial Park Drive at Old Flowery Branch Road.
Hall County Planning Commission
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville