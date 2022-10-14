How to hear about more than 800 homes proposed in several developments

Developments featuring more than 800 homes throughout Hall County, including new housing across from the planned sprawling Reveille multi-use project, are on the Hall County Planning Commission’s agenda Monday, Oct. 17.

Here’s a look at what’s proposed:

135 townhomes proposed across from Reveille

A 135-townhome development is proposed off Old Winder Highway and Union Circle in South Hall.

“Per the project narrative, the community at minimum will contain a cabana with restrooms, pool, parking lot, and the United States Postal Service required mailbox kiosk,” according to Hall County planning documents.

“Residents will have convenient access to commercial uses proposed” at the 491-acre Reveille, which will feature up to 1,570 homes.

Home prices weren’t available, and buildout of the development is planned for 2024.

Planning officials are recommending approval.

The planning board will make a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which will make a final decision at its Nov. 17 meeting.

360 homes would be near Gwinnett line

The 116-acre development off Friendship Road in South Hall at the Gwinnett County border would feature 209 single-family detached houses and 140 townhomes, according to Hall County planning documents.

The detached homes south of Friendship Circle would range in size from 2,000 to 2,500 square feet and the townhomes off Friendship Road/Ga. 347, 1,600 to 1,800 square feet.

The development would feature several amenities, including a swimming pool, clubhouse, dog park, and covered, open-air pavilion with workout equipment, grills and gathering places for the residents.

Nearly 29 acres of open space and common areas would be reserved for the detached homes and 14 acres for the townhomes, according to planning documents.

The development would take about three years to complete, documents state.

Price ranges in the development, which also proposes sidewalks on both sides of the street, weren’t available as of Friday, Oct. 14.

The project’s applicant, Scott Puckett Inc., is seeking to rezone the property from agricultural-residential to planned residential development.

Planning staff are recommending denial, saying the development would be too dense. The maximum density allowed is 2 units per acre, and Puckett’s request calls for 3.21 units per acre.

