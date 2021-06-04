How City Council decided on proposed 339-home development in Flowery Branch





The council didn’t discuss its vote, and Councilman Ed Asbridge, who made the motion to deny the project, refused to comment following the meeting.

In earlier meetings, council members expressed concerns about the project, especially density and potential traffic impacts. Mulberry Street connects with Phil Niekro Boulevard not far from Phil Niekro’s intersection with Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 near downtown.

The council gave a shaky initial approval on May 20, with members indicating at the time they might even push off the final vote to a later date to settle lingering concerns.

The project was a vast one — 140 townhomes and 199 single-family detached homes on 118 acres in an area spanning Mulberry Street south of Phil Niekro to Mulberry’s dead end overlooking Interstate 985.

The development would have been built in two phases, with the first phase featuring 140 townhomes and 55 single-family homes on 48 acres. The second phase would have been 144 single-family homes on nearly 70 acres.

The property had been zoned light industrial for an industrial park that never materialized. Developer Bill Stark, who left the meeting right after the vote, was hoping to rezone the property to a multifamily zoning category.



