Gas station proposed at McEver and Gaines Ferry intersection

A 6,006-square-foot retail building/gas station is proposed off McEver Road at Gaines Ferry Road.
The building on 2-plus acres at 6477 McEver Road would include a 4,158-square-foot convenience store and 1,848 square feet for other retail, according to a city document.
Specific users aren’t mentioned.
The property owner, Blessing Trader Inc., is specifically seeking a variance on the property to be able to install gas pumps.
The items, among others, is set for discussion by Flowery Branch City Council at its meeting Thursday, Aug. 6.
A public hearing is being held on the request, with a vote by council to be taken at a future meeting.
Flowery Branch City Council
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5
Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.