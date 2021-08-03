By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gas station proposed at McEver and Gaines Ferry intersection
08042021 STORE 1.jpg
The site of a proposed convenience store/gas station at the corner of McEver and Gaines Ferry roads. - photo by Jeff Gill

A 6,006-square-foot retail building/gas station is proposed off McEver Road at Gaines Ferry Road.

The building on 2-plus acres at 6477 McEver Road would include a 4,158-square-foot convenience store and 1,848 square feet for other retail, according to a city document.

Specific users aren’t mentioned.

The property owner, Blessing Trader Inc., is specifically seeking a variance on the property to be able to install gas pumps. 

The items, among others, is set for discussion by Flowery Branch City Council at its meeting Thursday, Aug. 6.

A public hearing is being held on the request, with a vote by council to be taken at a future meeting.

Flowery Branch City Council

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5

Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.

Regional events