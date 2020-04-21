Gainesville sells Washington Street property; buyer plans apartments

Washington Street will soon be getting 20 new apartments, and on Tuesday the Gainesville City Council voted to sell a 0.2-acre property to the owner of several surrounding properties who is developing the project.



Juan Luna, who also owns Luna’s Restaurant downtown, already owns several properties in the 900 block of Washington Street near John Morrow Parkway. He said he sees a need for more housing in downtown Gainesville and hopes to start construction on the apartment complex, to be named Washington Manor, this summer.

“Gainesville is growing. … When I came here 23 years ago, compared to now, it’s amazing,” Luna said. “I think an apartment complex is very needed.”

The city will sell the property to Luna for $24,000. City Attorney Abb Hayes said Tuesday the city had received an appraisal in that amount.