Gainesville Fire hopes to move into new Station No. 2 by mid-August

The Gainesville Fire Department is a few weeks away from moving into its new Fire Station No. 2, an upgrade in size and technology from its predecessor.

“They are currently working on the punch-out list, little touch-up details here or there … We’re hoping to move in by mid-August,” Division Chief Keith Smith said.

Compared to the old Station No. 2, it’s nearly twice the size and will house additional equipment, he said.

“It looks like we’re going to move one of the aerial trucks out there, so we’ll have more people than normal,” Smith said.

The division chief said the station is also more technologically advanced. It’s equipped with motion-sensor lights, for example, to help with energy costs.