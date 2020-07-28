Gainesville Fire hopes to move into new Station No. 2 by mid-August

The Gainesville Fire Department is a few weeks away from moving into its new Fire Station No. 2, an upgrade in size and technology from its predecessor.
“They are currently working on the punch-out list, little touch-up details here or there … We’re hoping to move in by mid-August,” Division Chief Keith Smith said.
Compared to the old Station No. 2, it’s nearly twice the size and will house additional equipment, he said.
“It looks like we’re going to move one of the aerial trucks out there, so we’ll have more people than normal,” Smith said.
The division chief said the station is also more technologically advanced. It’s equipped with motion-sensor lights, for example, to help with energy costs.
The new station is expected to have a 70-year lifespan and will also have four-fold doors, instead of roll-up doors because the former take less time to open, according to the project architect.
City manager Bryan Lackey said the guaranteed maximum price the city received from Carroll Daniel Construction was nearly $4.9 million. As of Monday, July 27, the total expenses have been almost $3.5 million.
“All indications are that we are on track to be at or below the (guaranteed maximum price),” Lackey wrote in an email.
Funding came through a special, 1% sales tax for county projects, or SPLOST VII.
For 66 years, the current Fire Station No. 2 has been at the intersection of Holly Drive and Piedmont Road. The new station was built on the former site of an appliance shop.
“We got to the point where certain fire engines wouldn’t go in the bays. The plumbing and infrastructure is failing out there,” Fire Chief Jerome Yarbrough previously told The Times. “The building is actually sinking.”
“It has definitely served its purpose over the years, but it’s definitely time for a replacement,” Smith added.
There are so far no details on an official opening ceremony.