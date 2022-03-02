Gainesville denies application to put townhomes on old church property

Gainesville City Council denied an application for 70 townhomes off of Florence Drive on the same property as an old Woodlawn church facility.
Councilman Danny Dunagan moved to approve the request with conditions from the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board, but no council member seconded his motion for approval, and it could not pass.
Councilwoman Barbara Brooks said she recognized the need for more housing in Gainesville, but still did not support the development.
Three nearby residents spoke against the project saying it would cause a large traffic burden on the small, narrow road off of Browns Bridge Road.
Steve Gilliam, an attorney representing developer McKinley Homes US LLC, said traffic would be an issue no matter what was built there, and the townhome community would have been less strenuous than other kinds of construction.