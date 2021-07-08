Fox Factory soon to have new industrial neighbors off Atlanta Highway

Nearly 180,000 square feet in industrial/office space is planned or under development off Atlanta Highway next to Fox Factory, which opened in 2020.
An 82,529-square-foot plant is being built at 2480 Atlanta Highway, across from Chicopee Woods Golf Course, with completion projected in October, said Drew Addison of Industrial Properties Group, which is developing the project.
Prospect “activity has been very high,” he said. “We’ve got several (requests for proposals) and different deals we’re negotiating right now.”
“Hall County is very pro-business, so we see a wide range of users,” Addison said. “This is not a building for an Amazon, but it can still fit a lot of warehouse-distribution type services and also light industrial.”
Industrial Properties would prefer one tenant, but the building could house up to three tenants, he said.
Construction of a second, 100,000-square-foot building at the site is in the plans, but the project likely “won’t start until (the first building) is fully leased,” he said. “Hopefully, that’ll be sooner than later.”
On its website, Industrial Properties touts the buildings’ access to Interstate 985’s Exit 17 about a half-mile away.
“Location near an interstate is always important,” Addison said.
Warehouse/office building development is a huge business in Hall County, with projects scattered throughout the area.
Amazon opened a new delivery center off Lanier Islands Parkway in South Hall/Buford last year, and other industrial developments are popping up along I-985 nearby off Friendship Road, including Makita in Flowery Branch. The 600,000-square-foot Makita plant, which could expand up to 800,000 square feet, may open in January 2022, company officials have said.