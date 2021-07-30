Eskimo Cold Storage proposing huge expansion at this spot

Eskimo Cold Storage is proposing a 451,439-square-foot expansion on 42 acres at 2935 Athens Highway, 2959 Athens Highway and 2971 Athens Highway, near Baker and Roy Parks roads.



“If approved, this would allow Eskimo to expand their capacity by approximately 50%, which would allow them to meet the needs of their customers,” a Hall County planning document states.

The project would occur in two phases, with the first phase to include a 185,536-square-foot freezer. The second phase would add a 265,903-square-foot freezer.

Completion of the first phase would add 80 employees, increasing the number of workers from 185 to 265, according to the planning report.

Gainesville Freezer LP is seeking rezoning from agricultural-residential to light industrial to allow the project.

Hall County planning staff is recommending approval with conditions.